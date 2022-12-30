 Skip to content

The Sentient Box update for 30 December 2022

Patch Notes v1.0.1

Build 10233781

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Reset.exe" in the Downloads folder. It will help players to directly unlock the last level. For like getting the alternate ending without playing the whole game again.
  • Fixed a rare bug in level 21 where the game wasn't accepting user's input.

