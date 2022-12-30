- Added "Reset.exe" in the Downloads folder. It will help players to directly unlock the last level. For like getting the alternate ending without playing the whole game again.
- Fixed a rare bug in level 21 where the game wasn't accepting user's input.
The Sentient Box update for 30 December 2022
Patch Notes v1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update