0.75b Update

Adjust reroll feature game pad shortkey(Now Xbox game pad use X and PS game pad use rectangle) Adjust reroll random number to make it much more random to avoid that serveral rerolls cause same result. (We are still keep monitoring on this to see how can we further improve this random algorithm)

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here