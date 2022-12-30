 Skip to content

GG-Party Playtest update for 30 December 2022

Small fixes...

Build 10233599

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lobby: Added buttons for back to lobby and quit to menu on tournement winscreen
Helicopter: VFX of rockets missing... (Bugfix)

Changed files in this update

GG-Party Playtest Windows Depot 1798631
