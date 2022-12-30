Patch 0.091

General Changes
- Added starting stone resources to player 2 and 3 in Crystal Island map
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where ordering a single unit would ignore its final chosen direction
- Soldiers now properly go inside towers/garrisons once they are captured
- Fixed an issue with small rocks pathfinding (would sometimes be unwalkable and prevent stones from being mined)
- Added missing innkeeper translation
- Fixed axemen missing "on hit" sound effects
Graphics Changes
- Replaced Axeman's iron helmet with a leather cap
- Added Palm trees!
Changed depots in dev_console_v branch