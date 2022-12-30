 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 30 December 2022

Patch 0.091

Patch 0.091

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General Changes
  • Added starting stone resources to player 2 and 3 in Crystal Island map
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where ordering a single unit would ignore its final chosen direction
  • Soldiers now properly go inside towers/garrisons once they are captured
  • Fixed an issue with small rocks pathfinding (would sometimes be unwalkable and prevent stones from being mined)
  • Added missing innkeeper translation
  • Fixed axemen missing "on hit" sound effects
Graphics Changes
  • Replaced Axeman's iron helmet with a leather cap
  • Added Palm trees!

