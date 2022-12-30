 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 30 December 2022

Fixes v.162.35

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug due to which in the mode without enemies, some upgrades were always available.
  • The arrow pointing to the scanner button during training has been correctly point to the scanner button.
  • Fixed an empty description on placeable Repair and Mining Bomb objects.
  • Fixed an issue where enemies might not spawn after starting a new game with enemies if you had previously played in no enemy mode.

All units have been transferred to the new pathfinding system (now the pathfinding takes place in a thread separate from the game)

