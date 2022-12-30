Fixed cars spawning with smoke
Made car auction faster
Hopefully fixed issue with cars not spawning after gaining the achievement 30+ cars/own all cars
Tonikk Tycoon update for 30 December 2022
Update V3.999992
Patchnotes via Steam Community
