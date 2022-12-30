 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tonikk Tycoon update for 30 December 2022

Update V3.999992

Share · View all patches · Build 10233436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed cars spawning with smoke
Made car auction faster
Hopefully fixed issue with cars not spawning after gaining the achievement 30+ cars/own all cars

Changed files in this update

Depot 1941401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link