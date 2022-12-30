Evergreen - Prologue v0.1.2 Patch Notes

The new update of Evergreen - Prologue contains more audio settings and an enhanced input customization to help players make the gameplay experience more suitable to them!
Version v.0.1.2
- Fixed translation typo in the inventory UI.
- Now the UI fully adapts itself for the custom input keys the player has chosen.
- Now you can close the inventory, map and building menus with your chosen input key in addition to the default 'Escape' key.
- The keybinding menu has been expanded to include more inputs.
- The keybinding menu now includes the option to remap car controls.
- The audio settings have been expanded.
- Now the keybinding and audio configuration will be saved between different gaming sessions.
Changed files in this update