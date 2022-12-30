 Skip to content

Evergreen - Prologue update for 30 December 2022

Evergreen - Prologue v0.1.2 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

The new update of Evergreen - Prologue contains more audio settings and an enhanced input customization to help players make the gameplay experience more suitable to them!

Version v.0.1.2

  • Fixed translation typo in the inventory UI.
  • Now the UI fully adapts itself for the custom input keys the player has chosen.
  • Now you can close the inventory, map and building menus with your chosen input key in addition to the default 'Escape' key.
  • The keybinding menu has been expanded to include more inputs.
  • The keybinding menu now includes the option to remap car controls.
  • The audio settings have been expanded.
  • Now the keybinding and audio configuration will be saved between different gaming sessions.

