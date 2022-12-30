 Skip to content

江湖幸存者 update for 30 December 2022

0.75 Update

江湖幸存者 update for 30 December 2022

0.75 Update

  1. Add ReRolls feature, now every player initially has 2 times to enroll the skills for upgrade skill selections(Shortcut key: R / Xbox game pad: Y / PS game pad: triangle)
  2. New unblock item: Rerolls added, with up to 5 levels, every level have add extra 1 time reroll chance
  3. Boss HP sprite layer with higher priority to avoid overlap with VFX
  4. You can now adjust window size when not in fullscreen mode
  5. Adjust maximum level from 150 to 250(Hint: technically there is no infinite levels, because you can only kill limited monsters in a single round, we keep monitoring this metrics to see do we need further more)

