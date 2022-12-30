- Add ReRolls feature, now every player initially has 2 times to enroll the skills for upgrade skill selections(Shortcut key: R / Xbox game pad: Y / PS game pad: triangle)
- New unblock item: Rerolls added, with up to 5 levels, every level have add extra 1 time reroll chance
- Boss HP sprite layer with higher priority to avoid overlap with VFX
- You can now adjust window size when not in fullscreen mode
- Adjust maximum level from 150 to 250(Hint: technically there is no infinite levels, because you can only kill limited monsters in a single round, we keep monitoring this metrics to see do we need further more)
江湖幸存者 update for 30 December 2022
0.75 Update
