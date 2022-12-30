Version 2.0 Might And Magic Update

<UPDATE>
- Added leader talent feature.
You get a 1 talent point each time level up.
- Added leadership stats feature.
You get 1 stat point for each leader level of 3.
- Added race talent.
Now it's expected that each race will be able to establish their own characteristic more.
- A new type of card has been added to each race. These cards will be given an additional two at the start of the expedition
- The number of relics that can be activated at the same time has increased to 5 from 3.
But the new relic slot should be unlock using funds.
- The activated relic slots can now be swapped by dragging.
- Engine updated to Unity Engine 2022.2.1f1.
- Graphical optimized, and graphics have been improved.
- Increased screen clarity and improved performance and quality of AMD Fidelity FX and DLSS.
- Volumetric Cloud has been enhanced and a default cloud has been added.
- Shoreline effect, which causes a stuttering when load the Black Reef Port, has been removed.
- 5 new places have been added to each region related to leadership skills.
And as a result, the enemies in each area decreased by 3creeps and the 2 garrison.
- Now after the battle, before the unit cure, the battle reward comes in first.
- Part of the official English translation in progress has been applied.
- Fixed an problem that the enemy troops do not increase their magical attack power.
- Tooltips have been improved to be faster.
- The enemy's strength mark has now been changed to show the impossible at a lower number. Subsequent figures have also been adjusted.
- The problem that there was no change even if the Purification was upgraded has been corrected.
- The description of the magic effect amplification effect, including the Staff of Destruction, has been changed.
- The modeling and icon of the Volcanic : Fire Wisp has been newly created.
- If the magic is strengthened or weakened by a particular effect, the figure is updated immediately.
- Improved to tooltips display when you hover over a card in your hand.
<BALANCING>
- The leadership you get every time your leader level increases has decreased from 50 to 30.
This is expected to solve some of the problems that get easier as the game progresses.
- The initial difficulty is a little bit easier.
- The time spent traveling an area has been reduced from 6 to 4 hours per area.
Instead, it takes an hour each turn in combat.
This is expected to provide a reason to end the battle sooner and reduce the stalling gain.
- The damage of all destruction magic has been reduced by about 20%, and the summon magic effects has been reduced by about 30%.
Previously, it was quite strong because there were limited ways to increase the power of magic, but it now possible to increase the power using the stats / talents of the leader, so all of them were weakened to the figures that fit the original plan.
- The local layout of the Volcanic Core has been changed.
- Experience per battle increased by 10%.
- The initial combat compensation has increased significantly, and the second-half compensation has decreased significantly.
- The effectiveness of the Blood-Forged Sword increased from 3% to 5%.
- All units' HP and attack power have been modified.
The higher tier troops the better the performance compared to the leadership, but it will show less difference than before.
We expect this to make the low-tier troops affordable maintenance and tolerable performance.
- Leader level requirements have been added to upgrade card.
- Now, the Region Guardian always starts fighting with six troops.
This fixes the problem that can become too strong for certain combinations, because the smaller the number of troops, the stronger the power of one troop becomes by 1/N.
Changed files in this update