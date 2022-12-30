Ver. 1.3.18 Patch Notes. BUG fixes, optimizations and a new feature.

BUG FIX
- Fix a bug that some endings cannot be recorded if the character's SAN reduced to 0.
- Fix a bug that Dodge doesn't take effect sometimes.
- Fix a bug that the data isn't the deafult ones after reset the settings.
- Fix a bug of Cultes des Goules' extra attack, it's correct now.
- Fix a bug that the effect of Soladnit isn't triggered when re-roll the dice with a LUCK consumption out of a module.
- Fix a bug that there's a confusion of Yummy's story in Flesh Room.
- Fix a bug that characters can add a same endings repeatedly.
- Fix a bug that Wiseman's end could be abnormally repeated triggering in the Lies and Fraud module.
- Fix a bug that the grocery clerk doesn't attack in the Welcome to Townsend module.
- Fix a bug that a abnormal story after the moster is burned to death in the All-in-One and One-in-All module.
Optimization
- Change the Debuff's name caused by Fumble of Concealment to Unbalanced now to avoid confusion with fractures.
- Optimize the localization and some misspellings.
- Delete the Infected Maid to avoid the softlock in the hallway.
- Optimize the logic of temporary dice in battle.
- Optimize the logic of some modules' plot.
- Optimize the effect of trait: Burden of Duty.
- Optimize the description of the Buff: Confused. Add a effect that you can remove the [Confused] via a POW check at the start of each turn.
- The [Caroused Type High-Intensity Magnetic Machine] will not be destroyed after use now.
- Optimize the Pool of random negative trait after failure of Study in Interlude Story.
- Add the Upper/Lower limit of humans and investigators' attributes.
- Improved stability of Codes.
New feature
- Add the Skip and Auto play function.
