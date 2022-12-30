INCOMER - Update 1.01

A tiny update addressing some immediate feedback:
C H A N G E S
• Bullets now have reaction/ricochet effects when hitting walls
• Aliens now have less health
• An on screen prompt now shows when items can be used or interacted with
• Support added for more resolutions, vsync, fullscreen/windowed
• More audio options added, allowing for muting music or SFX specifically
• Some visual updates to the HUD
F I X E S
• Removed an erroneous element of the HUD that would occasionally show a white square on the bottom left hand side
Changed files in this update