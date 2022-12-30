 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

INCOMER update for 30 December 2022

INCOMER - Update 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10232932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A tiny update addressing some immediate feedback:

C H A N G E S

• Bullets now have reaction/ricochet effects when hitting walls
• Aliens now have less health
• An on screen prompt now shows when items can be used or interacted with
• Support added for more resolutions, vsync, fullscreen/windowed
• More audio options added, allowing for muting music or SFX specifically
• Some visual updates to the HUD

F I X E S

• Removed an erroneous element of the HUD that would occasionally show a white square on the bottom left hand side

Changed files in this update

Depot 2095561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link