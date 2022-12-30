INCOMER - Update 1.01

A tiny update addressing some immediate feedback:

C H A N G E S

• Bullets now have reaction/ricochet effects when hitting walls

• Aliens now have less health

• An on screen prompt now shows when items can be used or interacted with

• Support added for more resolutions, vsync, fullscreen/windowed

• More audio options added, allowing for muting music or SFX specifically

• Some visual updates to the HUD

F I X E S

• Removed an erroneous element of the HUD that would occasionally show a white square on the bottom left hand side