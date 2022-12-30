 Skip to content

Nordicandia update for 30 December 2022

Patch 1.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10232881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor

  • Clicking to cast a targeted movement skill now continues movement in that direction until you release the button (no longer need to re-click to move after casting teleport, pounce and backflip)
  • Increased pet loot speed, the pet can now vacuum up to 60 items per second (there's still a 1 second delay before looting an item, so you can see the drops and show potential drop effects)
  • Fixed idle mastery for chain lightning and infernal blast, and some other skills, that didn't properly attempt an auto-cast on cooldown
  • Fixed multiplicative affixes that didn't stack properly on items (such as multiple shorter skill cooldowns on a single item)
  • Fixed item spawns so that they stack on nearby items if possible (this should reduce clutter and make drops appear faster)
  • Fixed some localizations (texts)
  • Updated elemental seal design

Changed files in this update

Nordicandia Content Depot 1503791
  • Loading history…
Nordicandia Content Linux Depot 1503792
  • Loading history…
