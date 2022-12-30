 Skip to content

Of Blades & Tails update for 30 December 2022

Patch 0.12.3

Build 10232859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a potential freeze related to unmoveable enemy in alert state.
  • Fixed a bug where an enemy could target a same faction ally.
  • Fixed healing plants not healing their allies properly.

