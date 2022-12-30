- Fixed a potential freeze related to unmoveable enemy in alert state.
- Fixed a bug where an enemy could target a same faction ally.
- Fixed healing plants not healing their allies properly.
Of Blades & Tails update for 30 December 2022
Patch 0.12.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update