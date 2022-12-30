Updated the operation on Steam Deck.
・Changed how to get language settings when running on Steam Deck.
・Added support for both touch screen and stick input on the menu screen.
・Added game progress indicator.
GyroShooter update for 30 December 2022
Update v1.06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
