GyroShooter update for 30 December 2022

Update v1.06

Update v1.06 · Build 10232780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Updated the operation on Steam Deck.
・Changed how to get language settings when running on Steam Deck.
・Added support for both touch screen and stick input on the menu screen.
・Added game progress indicator.

