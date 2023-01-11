'BACCHANALIA' is now officially released on Steam!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

'BACCHANALIA' is officially released on Steam now!!! Enjoy 20% off for the first two weeks after release! the sale will end on January 25th. Let's check out the PV of the game!

In the game, you will play the role of a new actor, realize your dream, and finally become a well-known actor. You will advance the storyline through in-game interactions, and every choice you make may lead to a different ending.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2183180/_/

Event:

Share your favorite in-game scenes and post them on our Steam community Artwork!

Duration:

From now until 12:00P.M on Jan 28, 2023

Rewards：

We will randomly select 3 players to send a 5USD steam card

Notice：

1、You can only participate in the event once, do not post and comment repeatedly; do not use other people's screenshots, it must be original content

2、The list of winners will be announced within 15 working days after the event ends.

3、We will send the gifts after the event end within 30 working days.

4、OKJOY Studio reserve all the right for the final explanation.

★★★Start a career and romantic journey, and experience the life of performing arts immersively.

For more information, please follow our official community