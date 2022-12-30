Automobilista 2 V1.4.5.2 & New DLC Packs RELEASED!

Automobilista 2 V1.4.5.2 Update is now released, along with 3 new DLC packs: Brazilian Racing Legends, Supercars & Historical Track Pack* are all available now!

*Please note Bathurst 1983 is part of this package but not yet available in-game, will be added over the course of January.

Beyong the new content, the new update brings a long list of valuable improvements - check out the complete list below.

V1.4.3.3 -> V1.4.5.2 CHANGELOG

CONTENT

Free:

Added Nissan R89C to Group C class

Added Nissan R390 GT1 to GT1 class

Added 2017 Nissan GT-R to GT3 class

Added new F-Classic Gen3 class (4 generic models)

Brazilian Racing Legends Pt1 DLC:

Added Brabham BT49 to F-Retro Gen2 Class

​​Added Brabham BT52 to Formula Retro Gen3 Class

Added Lotus 98T to F-Classic Gen1 Class

Added Mclaren MP4/4 to F-Classic Gen2 Class

Added Mclaren MP4/5B to F-Classic Gen3 class

Added Mclaren MP4/6 to F-Classic Gen4 class

Supercars Pt1 DLC:

Added Mclaren Senna, Brabham BT62 to new Hypercars Class

Added Corvette C8 Z06 to Supercars Class

Historical Track Pack DLC:

Added Cascais 1988

Added Jerez 1988

GENERAL

Added Random Failure Scale option

Added pit speed limit option to single race.

Added rule/content filter presets for custom events

Added Multiplayer support for Timescaling random failures

AI can now DLC vehicles even if user does not own them

Added 40+ years of real historic weather data for the locations that were missing it (Buskerud, Campo Grande, Curvelo, Goiania, Guapore, Indianapolis, Ortona, Velocitta

Adjusted gamepad damping bounds to allow smaller base levels and removed some baked in non-linearity

Updated Logitech TrueForce implementation following Logitech´s recommended specification

Renamed F-Classic Gen3 as F-Classic Gen4

Renamed Street Cars class as Supercars class

UI & HUD

Added secondary mapping options for main vehicle motion inputs on main menu controls screen

Added controller binding options for increase/decrease fuel map (Note: existing profiles will need to manually rebind these or reset the user set to activate)

Added secondary bind options for vehicle tab of main menu assignments page

Fixed missing localisation of cockpit configuration button

Added Failure scale setting to lobby session details pane

Fixed HUD Radar colour logic

PHYSICS

Minor adjustment to F-USA Speedway tire tread (all gens) Street F-Retro Gen2

Enabled bumpdraft and sidedraft physics in all tracks (was enabled only in Oval tracks)

Added Advanced Mechanical Damage Modelling for Stock Car Brasil 2019-2022, Super V8, Copa Truck, Stock Omega 1999, Sprintrace, ARC Camaro, Lancer Cup, Street Cars, Supercars. F-3, F-Trainer & F-Vee, Copa Classic, Hot Cars, Opala (all models), Caterham (all models), GT5

Revised loose wheel failure stress thresholds and added wing failure for F-Classic (all gens), F-V12, F-V10 (both gens), F-Reiza, F-Ultimate (both gens), F-USA (all gens)

Revised loose wheel failure stress thresholds on all cars with AMDM

FFB ajustments for Group C, GT1, GT3 (all models) Cadillac DPi, F-V12, GT1, GTE, GT3, GT4, Group C, BMW Procar

Brabham BT46B: Revised fan physics & added ambient pressure effect; Adjusted aero for new fan physics

F-USA (All gen oval variants): Decreased dirty air effect on cooling

F-Classic G1M1: Adjusted ultimate power output and default boost pressure

F-Classic G1M2: Revised engine with new turbo, fuel consumption and power output to diversify class

Lotus 79: Minor aero adjustments

Brabham BT46: Updated fan car physics

F-Classic (all models): Corrected front tire dimensions; revised gear mis-shifting tolerance

AMDM: Added wing failure logic to older open wheelers from F-Vintage Gen2 to F-Retro Gen3; Increased risk of oil and turbo failure on GT-type cars

Added support for individual front / rear onboard adjustable roll bars & disabled rear roll bars for F-Classics (all gens), F-Retros Gen2 & 3 , SprintRace; Disabled onboard roll bars altogether for Metalmoro AJRs, Mercedes CLK LM, Mclaren MP4/12 (still incorrectly had it enabled)

Corvette GTP: Slightly raised CoG height

Fixed CTD with Omega Stock Car 1999

AI

Adjusted AI code for less hesitation when trying to overtake on straights

Fixed bug that could cause AI to pit too often due to tire wear

Rebuilt GT3 Ai roster to include Nissan GT-R GT3.

Updated Stock Car Brazil 2022 driver levels to reflect final championship results

AI calibration pass for F-Retro Gen2

Improved AI lines in the following specific cases: when defending position, when avoiding lateral contact with human player, when avoiding corner cutting; Improved detection of incidents that lead to yellow flags or full course yellow.

Adjusted AI lateral movement ratio (generally less jerky moves to try overtake)

Spa Francorchamps 1970: New AI fast lines & performance adjustments

Further AI calibration for F-Vintage Gen1&2

AUDIO

Further adjustments to wall reflections

Set up F-Classic Gen1 M2 with BMW I4 sounds

TRACKS

Spa Francorchamps 2020/2022: Add additional portable light tower at Eau Rouge

Spa Francorchamps 1970: Set 1000km layout Max AI participants to 32

Added custom grip range for Kyalami Historic for slightly less grip & updated range for Cleveland

VEHICLES

Added support for driver outfit livery overrides

Added support for driver helmet livery overrides for all remaining formula cars

Updated cockpit Motec to include the following info: TC settings; shifting lights for the M8 and the 911 RSR; headlights pictogram on the Corvette C8 R display; 2nd page on the RSR (3rd still needed)

Adjusted undertray sparks logic

Opala (all models): Added tachometer damping function

Corvette C3: Speedometer units converted to MPH

McLaren MP4/4: Fixed rain drops issue on cockpit glass

Corvette C8R: Fixed revs jumping between shifts in rare cases

StockCar Omega: Fixed stikers flickering issue

Mclaren 720 GT3: Fixed misaligned hood in the cockpit view