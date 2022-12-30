Version 5.0.0, Ascendance & Descendants

Dev Notes
- It’s here! We roll forward our plotline into the beginnings of Act V, with new content for all of our main cast. We have been working on this in the background for a solid year, and I hope you enjoy the results as much as I do.
- Something had to slip in order to make our deadline. In our case it was Naho, and the majority of our court events. They will appear in the next few minor updates, as they clear editing.
- Our minor characters and hordes will get proper attention in our following major update, v5.1.0, which is the next thing I’ll be working on. After taking a quick break.
Act V Features
- Plot: A continuation of the main plotline - from your reawakening in Act V, through to the middle of its first Chapter.
- Court: An introduction to the court and its residents.
- Court: A thorough briefing from your generals (fourteen variants).
- Harem: A visit from Malice (two variants, collab with Mattrex).
- Harem: Catching up with Adeline (two variants).
- Harem: Catching up with Chanwe (two variants, collab with Var).
- Harem: Catching up with Cooch (two variants, collab with Garoompahfah).
- Harem: Catching up with Darja (two variants, collab with Garoompahfah).
- Harem: Catching up with Heloise (two variants, collab with Mattrex).
- Harem: Catching up with Issa (collab with HereToHelp & DoItToJulia).
- Harem: Catching up with Maelys (three variants).
- Harem: Catching up with Marie-Anne (four variants, collab with Var and DoItToJulia).
- Harem: Catching up with Mina (four variants).
- Harem: Catching up with Sabetha & Inej (two variants, collab with Garoompahfah).
- Harem: Catching up with Valzira (collab with Garoompahfah).
- Scene: Chanwe consecrates new ground with you (collab with Var).
- Scene: Chanwe desecrates new ground with you (three variants, collab with Var).
- Scene: Chia has another ordinary day on the job (collab with Mattrex).
- Scene: Chia sacrifices everything for her career (collab with Mattrex).
- Scene: Cuchilla enjoys a pint or three in the tavern (four variants).
- Scene: Heloise adopts the position in the palace (collab with Mattrex).
- Scene: Heloise is reminded of her proper place in the dungeon (collab with Mattrex).
- Scene: Marie-Anne becomes a proper cowgirl (two variants, collab with Var and DoItToJulia).
- Scene: Marie-Anne makes like horses do (two variants, collab with Var and DoItToJulia).
- Scene: Marie-Anne’s dungeon service (two variants, collab with DoItToJulia).
- Scene: Malice realises your dreams (five variants, collab with Mattrex).
- Scene: Mina fulfils her obligations as a countess.
- Scene: Sabetha nobly falls upon your sword (two variants, collab with Garoompahfah and DoItToJulia).
- Scene: Sabetha and Inej tackle your problem together (collab with Garoompahfah and DoItToJulia).
- Dynamic: Waking up with Adeline.
- Dynamic: Waking up without Adeline (collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: Inej makes a plea bargain.
- Dynamic: The first steps on Maelys’s path to damnation (two variants).
- Dynamic: The first steps on Maelys’s path to redemption.
- Art: Cooch enjoys a pint or three in the tavern (three variants, Lubbio).
- Art: Heloise’s new palace scene (Lubbio).
- Art: Heloise’s new dungeon scene (Lubbio).
- Art: A morning visit from Malice (four variants, Lubbio).
- Art: Marie-Anne’s pregnant cowgirl adventure (Lubbio).
- Art: Mina’s obligations as a countess (Lubbio).
- Art: Sabetha nobly falls upon your sword (Lubbio)
- Art: Heretic and pregnant variants for Chanwe’s handjob scene (Lubbio).
- Art: Heretic and pregnant variants for Chanwe’s titfuck scene (Lubbio).
- Art: Heretic and pregnant variants for Chanwe’s vaginal scene (Lubbio).
- Art: Heretic and pregnant variants for Chanwe’s anal scene (Lubbio).
- Art: A pregnant variant for Cooch’s oral scene (Lubbio).
- Art: A pregnant variant for Darja’s anal scene (Lubbio).
- Art: A pregnant variant for Marie-Anne’s palace oral scene (Lubbio).
- Art: A pregnant variant for Mina’s titfuck scene (two variants, Lubbio).
- Art: A pregnant variant for Mina’s forced scene (Lubbio).
- Art: Malice corrects your mistake (Undoodle).
- Art: Pregnant sprites for Cooch (two variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Pregnant sprites for Darja (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Pregnant sprites for Inej (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Battered character art for the royal herald (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Pregnant sprites for Marie-Anne (two variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Pregnant sprites for Mina (two variants, Irrelevant Art).
- BG: An eclipse variant for the throne room.
- Animation: Animated idles for Sun Priestess Chanwe (two variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for pregnant Cooch (two variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for pregnant Darja (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for pregnant Inej (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for pregnant Marie-Anne (two variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for pregnant Mina (two variants, Amon Ra).
- Voice: Cooch’s initial and repeat welcomes (Morpha).
- Voice: Cooch’s conversation about pregnancy (Morpha).
- Voice: Cooch’s conversation about mundane matters (Morpha).
- Voice: Cooch’s conversation about the Fair Wench (Morpha).
- Voice: Cooch’s conversation about queenship (Morpha).
- Voice: Cooch’s conversation about fuckin’ (Morpha).
- Voice: Cooch’s anal scene (Morpha).
- Voice: Heloise’s initial and repeat palace welcomes (Lord Gush).
- Voice: Nonverbal voice acting for Heloise’s gagged dungeon interactions (Lord Gush).
- Voice: Mina’s initial and repeat welcomes in the palace (Marina Montague).
- Voice: Mina’s palace conversation about pregnancy (Marina Montague).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Chanwe’s interactions (two variants, GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Cooch’s interactions (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Darja’s interactions (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Malice’s interactions (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Mina’s interactions (GreyScale).
- Gallery: New scenes Ancestor And Descendant, Consecration, Desecration, A Pint In The Tavern, Top It Up, Put A Cork In It, An Improper Princess, Descent, Nadir, Flesh And Blood, Paying Rent II, Cost Of Living, Extortion II, Cowgirl, and The Sabetha Special have all been added to the gallery (Tosk).
- Achievements: A new secret Steam achievement for Act V has been added (Tosk).
Act I-IV Features
- Art: Character art for Issa’s special dress, reimagined (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Character art for Issa’s normal outfits and emotes, remastered (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New pain emotes for Adeline (six variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New anger and pain emotes for Chanwe (eight variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New pain emotes for Cuchilla (six variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New crying and pain emotes for Darja (eight variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New pain emotes for Heloise (ten variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New pain emotes for Marie-Anne (four variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New shock, pain, and happy(!) emotes for Maelys (twelve variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New surprised and awkward emotes for Malagar (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New pain emotes for Mina (eight variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New shock, pain, and sleeping emotes for Naho (four variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New pain and sad emotes for Sabetha (four variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New pain emote for Succubus-Heloise (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: New grinning and smug emotes for Valzira (four variants, Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Animated pain idles for Adeline (three variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: New animated anger idles for Chanwe (five variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated pain idles for Cooch (five variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated pain idles for Darja (four variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated pain idles for Heloise (five variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated pain idle for Succubus-Heloise (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for Issa’s special dress (seven variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: The showdown with Balthorne, animated (Amon Ra).
- Translation: The first part of the Danish translation has been added (Danish Team).
- Translation: The French translation has been improved throughout (French Team).
- Translation: The lowlands has been added to the Russian translation (Russian Team).
- Translation: Small fixes have been made throughout the Czech, German, and Polish translations (Soulphase).
- Gallery: Existing scenes Dracogenesis, Making Friends, and Walk The Dog have been added to the gallery (Tosk).
Tweaks
- If you step out of a conversation menu in Act V without having seen all followup questions, you will be able to return to it and ask the remaining questions. This does not apply to followup questions that are dependent on specific world states, and resolving a topic will still lock it off as normal.
- Notifications that character plots will “continue in a future version” have been moved forward or removed, because this is that future version.
- Issa's scenes respect the new Fluid Dynamics content flag.
- The ability to gift Broken Chanwe and Severed Maelys to hordes has been temporarily disabled, whilst new variants are written for their scenes that take their state into account.
- When playing the “Drinks With Cuchilla” scene from the gallery, you may choose whether or not you have been using Darja’s special dragon hole.
- Visual direction during Naho’s lowlands fights - and their consequences - have been improved.
- Visual direction during Valzira’s initial encounter in the swamp has been improved.
- The developer interview has been updated for public builds.
- Game credits have been updated.
Fixes
- Cuchilla’s angry animated idles will show properly.
- Cuchilla’s “Hair Of The Dog” scene has been restored to the gallery.
- Marie-Anne’s sprite will not appear in front of one of her Good Boy Good Girl animated scene.
- The game now tracks if you’ve visited Maelys in her severed state before. This unlocks access to a shortened intro, and also (potentially) her damnation path in Act V. On old saves, you will have to visit her twice for this to work.
- Messy side-portraits will show up properly if Maelys is wearing her normal outfit.
- Mina's Bed Of Riches scene will not show you having withdrawn while you're left in to soak.
- Mother will not be described as heavily pregnant if she is no longer so.
- Naho’s “Walk The Dog” gallery entry has the correct art displaying for it, and points at the correct scene.
- Valzira will display her captive sprites if captured during Act IV. Existing saves will have this fix applied during the transition to Act V.
- Many mismatches of voice and text have been realigned. The remaining reported mismatches are awaiting re-recording, please bear with us.
- And! All of the bugs found by our valiant playtesters, over six months and more than fifty different builds. Those folks are the real heroes.
Changed files in this update