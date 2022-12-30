 Skip to content

暖雪 Warm Snow update for 30 December 2022

[1230] Bug fixes

Version：2.1.1.0

Bug Fixes:

  1. Savedate will no longer be affected when maingame and DLC are switched
  2. Fixed an issue where Nightmare level would be incorrectly displayed when restarting in Endless mode
  3. Fixed some effect problems in Lv Kunhai's boss battle
  4. Fixed an issue where a quick kill of the White Wolf King could cause a black screen in Endless Mode
  5. Fixed some effects errors of Nightmare Skin
  6. Fixed an issue that in Endless mode where Lucid Point still decreased when the Dragon Emperor entered the Phase 3 animation
  7. Fixed an issue that in Endless mode where Lucid Point still decreased when the Blacksmith Boss entered the Phase 2 animation
  8. Fixed an issue where spirits of painting could not be killed in Endless mode
  9. Fixed an issue where Barbarian/Shattered Ice/Snow Lotus/Celestial Light/Wine Sain could trigger [Falling into Greed] related skills
  10. Fixed an issus that some Interface being blocked by health bars

Experience optimization

  1. Improved the sight range of Photophobia
  2. Optimize the ending interface button (Restart -> Quick Start; Exit the game -> Return to the Buddhist Hall)

Join our discord channel to get more information and chat with the devs: https://discord.gg/PhguPpfZmb

