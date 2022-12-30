[1230] Bug fixes

Version：2.1.1.0
Bug Fixes:
- Savedate will no longer be affected when maingame and DLC are switched
- Fixed an issue where Nightmare level would be incorrectly displayed when restarting in Endless mode
- Fixed some effect problems in Lv Kunhai's boss battle
- Fixed an issue where a quick kill of the White Wolf King could cause a black screen in Endless Mode
- Fixed some effects errors of Nightmare Skin
- Fixed an issue that in Endless mode where Lucid Point still decreased when the Dragon Emperor entered the Phase 3 animation
- Fixed an issue that in Endless mode where Lucid Point still decreased when the Blacksmith Boss entered the Phase 2 animation
- Fixed an issue where spirits of painting could not be killed in Endless mode
- Fixed an issue where Barbarian/Shattered Ice/Snow Lotus/Celestial Light/Wine Sain could trigger [Falling into Greed] related skills
- Fixed an issus that some Interface being blocked by health bars
Experience optimization
- Improved the sight range of Photophobia
- Optimize the ending interface button (Restart -> Quick Start; Exit the game -> Return to the Buddhist Hall)
————
