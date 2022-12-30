Territory – Alpha 5.29 – Fixes

Fixed
- Quickslot issue
- Repair actor issue
- Dirt Planter placement
- No footsteps on dirt road
Changed
- Changed dirt planter so it’s now a raised box. This is mainly to keep the plants up out of the grass because that looks dumb and this was an easier solution than masking the grass underneath the planter.
- Watering Can craft recipes made slightly more expensive
- Military Alarm audio volume reduced
- Military Alarm max time activated reduced
Added
- Landscape effects to main menu map because why not
Optimisation
- Optimised the grass a bit
- Reduced some more texture sizes
Known Issues
- Harvesting plants from interact menu not working properly. (Can still harvest from planter HUD like usual)
Changed files in this update