Due Process update for 30 December 2022

Double XP Weekend, Winter Event Hotfix

Fixed Bugs:

  • Unranked Gamemode will now properly give a large multiplier to XP after leaving Lobby Mode (same XP as it was before Lobby mode)
  • Fixed issue where ranked matches started in the wrong gamemode and never initiated the match
  • Tentative fix for various strange issues popping up related to doors, bomb defusing, fans, etc. interactions not syncing properly between server and client.
  • Fixed several maps with reported issues that were not covered by the above issue.
  • Fixed issue where FPS was dramatically reduced across the board (in previous hotfix on 12/22)

Added:

  • Many more maps to 2v2/Lobby mode pool
  • New feature to allow for XP booster events, weekends, etc.
  • Added XP booster for Dec 30 through Jan 2nd 10:00 (PST, -8)

