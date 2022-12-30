Double XP Weekend, Winter Event Hotfix

Fixed Bugs:
- Unranked Gamemode will now properly give a large multiplier to XP after leaving Lobby Mode (same XP as it was before Lobby mode)
- Fixed issue where ranked matches started in the wrong gamemode and never initiated the match
- Tentative fix for various strange issues popping up related to doors, bomb defusing, fans, etc. interactions not syncing properly between server and client.
- Fixed several maps with reported issues that were not covered by the above issue.
- Fixed issue where FPS was dramatically reduced across the board (in previous hotfix on 12/22)
Added:
- Many more maps to 2v2/Lobby mode pool
- New feature to allow for XP booster events, weekends, etc.
- Added XP booster for Dec 30 through Jan 2nd 10:00 (PST, -8)
Changed files in this update