Death Ecology DLC available NOW!

DLC: Death Ecology
Use Shadow Stone to visit Death Ecology. The monsters will grow stronger as time goes on. Once you die you will quit Death Ecology automatically. Or use a more friendly to get back into the Setting.
New Items
Shadow Stone: Use it to visit death. (Collect it from Bosses or your own death)
Ores: Hell Stone, Prison Stone, Shadow Brick
Animals: Raduck, whom you can collect Black Feather from
Plants: Revive Grass, you can collect Silver Leaf from them.
Plants: Lotus Leaf and its seed
Fish: Multi-clawed fish
Howlite: Each Ecology will randomly refresh Howlite now
Potions
Mandala Potion: Burn yourself but increase the damage you do
Black Feather Scroll: Summon a Shadow Warrior to fight for you
Thorn Potion: Summon thorns when you attack
Revive Potion: Use it to revive your defeated companions instantly
New Monsters: you can collect Shadow Badge from them
Demon Monk: Do great burning damage
Pig Demon: A brutal demon that scavenges on flesh and blood.
Mountain Ghost: Acquire a shield while moving
New Buildings: These blueprints should be exchanged in the God of Snake Altar
Shadow Generator: Transforming vicinity into Shadow landform.
Phantom Arena: You can challenge other players' phantoms here and upload your score.
Shield Generator: Add shields to buildings nearby.
Revive Grass Field: Grow over turns, harvest Revive Grasses when they matured.
Water Channel: For culturing aquatics, will automatically produce fish of current ecology
Lotus Leaf: decoration.
New Villager: Maid
Now you can hire a maid to help collect resources.
