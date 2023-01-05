Death Ecology DLC available NOW!

New Content:

DLC: Death Ecology

Use Shadow Stone to visit Death Ecology. The monsters will grow stronger as time goes on. Once you die you will quit Death Ecology automatically. Or use a more friendly to get back into the Setting.

New Items

Shadow Stone: Use it to visit death. (Collect it from Bosses or your own death)

Ores: Hell Stone, Prison Stone, Shadow Brick

Animals: Raduck, whom you can collect Black Feather from

Plants: Revive Grass, you can collect Silver Leaf from them.

Plants: Lotus Leaf and its seed

Fish: Multi-clawed fish

Howlite: Each Ecology will randomly refresh Howlite now

Potions

Mandala Potion: Burn yourself but increase the damage you do

Black Feather Scroll: Summon a Shadow Warrior to fight for you

Thorn Potion: Summon thorns when you attack

Revive Potion: Use it to revive your defeated companions instantly

New Monsters: you can collect Shadow Badge from them

Demon Monk: Do great burning damage

Pig Demon: A brutal demon that scavenges on flesh and blood.

Mountain Ghost: Acquire a shield while moving

New Buildings: These blueprints should be exchanged in the God of Snake Altar

Shadow Generator: Transforming vicinity into Shadow landform.

Phantom Arena: You can challenge other players' phantoms here and upload your score.

Shield Generator: Add shields to buildings nearby.

Revive Grass Field: Grow over turns, harvest Revive Grasses when they matured.

Water Channel: For culturing aquatics, will automatically produce fish of current ecology

Lotus Leaf: decoration.