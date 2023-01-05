 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Craft Hero update for 5 January 2023

Death Ecology DLC available NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 10231806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  1. DLC: Death Ecology
    Use Shadow Stone to visit Death Ecology. The monsters will grow stronger as time goes on. Once you die you will quit Death Ecology automatically. Or use a more friendly to get back into the Setting.

  2. New Items
    Shadow Stone: Use it to visit death. (Collect it from Bosses or your own death)
    Ores: Hell Stone, Prison Stone, Shadow Brick
    Animals: Raduck, whom you can collect Black Feather from
    Plants: Revive Grass, you can collect Silver Leaf from them.
    Plants: Lotus Leaf and its seed
    Fish: Multi-clawed fish
    Howlite: Each Ecology will randomly refresh Howlite now

  3. Potions
    Mandala Potion: Burn yourself but increase the damage you do
    Black Feather Scroll: Summon a Shadow Warrior to fight for you
    Thorn Potion: Summon thorns when you attack
    Revive Potion: Use it to revive your defeated companions instantly

  4. New Monsters: you can collect Shadow Badge from them
    Demon Monk: Do great burning damage
    Pig Demon: A brutal demon that scavenges on flesh and blood.
    Mountain Ghost: Acquire a shield while moving

  5. New Buildings: These blueprints should be exchanged in the God of Snake Altar
    Shadow Generator: Transforming vicinity into Shadow landform.
    Phantom Arena: You can challenge other players' phantoms here and upload your score.
    Shield Generator: Add shields to buildings nearby.
    Revive Grass Field: Grow over turns, harvest Revive Grasses when they matured.
    Water Channel: For culturing aquatics, will automatically produce fish of current ecology
    Lotus Leaf: decoration.

  6. New Villager: Maid
    Now you can hire a maid to help collect resources.

Click the link below to check out Death Ecology DLC:
[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237730/_/][/url]

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link