Update2023.1.1

Update content:
-
Light Sacrifice Binding and Shield are adjusted to 1 round
-
Modification of Emily's reply skill
-
The equipment set skill can take effect correctly
-
Questions fed back by other players
-
Fix daily task bugs and optimize the initial difficulty of daily tasks
-
Login background music can be changed according to settings
-
Battle Soul Store increases the refresh rate of fairy princess
-
Reward task bug repair
-
-
Increased equipment trial experience
-
Adjustment of points segment demand in the arena
-
Optimization of top bar horselight announcement
Changed files in this update