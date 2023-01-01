 Skip to content

远征契约 update for 1 January 2023

Update2023.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update content:

  1. Light Sacrifice Binding and Shield are adjusted to 1 round

  2. Modification of Emily's reply skill

  3. The equipment set skill can take effect correctly

  4. Questions fed back by other players

  5. Fix daily task bugs and optimize the initial difficulty of daily tasks

  6. Login background music can be changed according to settings

  7. Battle Soul Store increases the refresh rate of fairy princess

  8. Reward task bug repair

  10. Increased equipment trial experience

  11. Adjustment of points segment demand in the arena

  12. Optimization of top bar horselight announcement

