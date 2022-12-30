v0.83 Patch Notes

New:
- Added the volcano dungeon. Enemies are stronger and apply lots of burn. Maps are winding paths upwards with occasional campsites.
Bugs:
- Fixed a crash caused by ending a battle while the kitsune was transformed
- Fixed some event card pixels
- Fixed a crash caused by the bandit camp event
- A transformed kitsune will now show up in attack animations
- Boar amulet name has been changed to boar pendent to match steam achievements text
- "Can I offer you an egg?" achievement will now trigger when the caster holds the artifacts as opposed to the target.
- "Camping Trip" achievement will now trigger when the target girl has a sleeping bag equipped, as opposed to the rock helmet.
- The tundra map will no longer show the wrong purchase price
- Fixed a crash caused when a skeleton used raise shield in the front slot
- Presence of fear will now animate all the way
- Slime Helmet and Rock Helmet will now properly reduce blunt/pierce
- Multi hit skills will no longer apply on hit effects to the front enemy multiple times
- The werewolf punch animation will no longer use an incorrect tail sprite
QoL:
- Updated the boss golem sprites
- Sandstorm and cave in will now target any enemy
Balance:
- Damage calculation adjusted to randomly be +/-5% rather than +/- 2 base damage.
- Reduced critical hit damage multiplier from X2 to X1.5.
- Slimes create more orbs with the condense slime skill
