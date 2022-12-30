 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 30 December 2022

v0.83 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added the volcano dungeon. Enemies are stronger and apply lots of burn. Maps are winding paths upwards with occasional campsites.

Bugs:

  • Fixed a crash caused by ending a battle while the kitsune was transformed
  • Fixed some event card pixels
  • Fixed a crash caused by the bandit camp event
  • A transformed kitsune will now show up in attack animations
  • Boar amulet name has been changed to boar pendent to match steam achievements text
  • "Can I offer you an egg?" achievement will now trigger when the caster holds the artifacts as opposed to the target.
  • "Camping Trip" achievement will now trigger when the target girl has a sleeping bag equipped, as opposed to the rock helmet.
  • The tundra map will no longer show the wrong purchase price
  • Fixed a crash caused when a skeleton used raise shield in the front slot
  • Presence of fear will now animate all the way
  • Slime Helmet and Rock Helmet will now properly reduce blunt/pierce
  • Multi hit skills will no longer apply on hit effects to the front enemy multiple times
  • The werewolf punch animation will no longer use an incorrect tail sprite

QoL:

  • Updated the boss golem sprites
  • Sandstorm and cave in will now target any enemy

Balance:

  • Damage calculation adjusted to randomly be +/-5% rather than +/- 2 base damage.
  • Reduced critical hit damage multiplier from X2 to X1.5.
  • Slimes create more orbs with the condense slime skill

