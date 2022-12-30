Fixed the problem of fire element black screen
Fixed the black screen problem of some dungeons
Fixed a problem with the Swamp Dungeon
Other known bug fixes
重回哩世界 update for 30 December 2022
12.29BUG repair
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update