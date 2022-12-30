 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

重回哩世界 update for 30 December 2022

12.29BUG repair

Share · View all patches · Build 10231389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the problem of fire element black screen
Fixed the black screen problem of some dungeons
Fixed a problem with the Swamp Dungeon
Other known bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1527633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link