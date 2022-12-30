- Added fireworks to the Main Menu (temporary, removing after New Years)
- Added a controller vibration toggle in the Main Menu Settings
- Made major changes to Smorg 5P3 track
- Made changes to the post processing (lowered bloom and sun flares)
- HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Galactic Racing Online update for 30 December 2022
Update 6.1 - Happy New Year!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
