 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Galactic Racing Online update for 30 December 2022

Update 6.1 - Happy New Year!

Share · View all patches · Build 10231162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added fireworks to the Main Menu (temporary, removing after New Years)
  • Added a controller vibration toggle in the Main Menu Settings
  • Made major changes to Smorg 5P3 track
  • Made changes to the post processing (lowered bloom and sun flares)
  • HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Changed files in this update

Galactic Racing Online Content Depot 1841081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link