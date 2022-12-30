 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 30 December 2022

Optimization for RF2, passenger entry

Build 10231120

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted the RF2 level, dimmed down the snow rate which was the majority of issues with framerate, and I also added a passenger entry, you can now enter the car through the passenger side.

Changed files in this update

