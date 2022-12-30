Adjusted the RF2 level, dimmed down the snow rate which was the majority of issues with framerate, and I also added a passenger entry, you can now enter the car through the passenger side.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 30 December 2022
Optimization for RF2, passenger entry
Patchnotes via Steam Community
