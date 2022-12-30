 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bounty update for 30 December 2022

Patch Notes for 12/29/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10231048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a number of typos in mission text and NPC dialogue
  • Updated the inventory screen backend in preparation for the player stash
  • Added the "Solo" area flag for locations in which no other players should be seen.
  • Added the ability to create entities that only exist on the client side (will be used for cinematics, player housing, and more)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1316461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link