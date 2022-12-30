Patch Notes for 12/29/2022

- Fixed a number of typos in mission text and NPC dialogue
- Updated the inventory screen backend in preparation for the player stash
- Added the "Solo" area flag for locations in which no other players should be seen.
- Added the ability to create entities that only exist on the client side (will be used for cinematics, player housing, and more)
