What's New in v1.4.1

- We have fixed a bug that was causing excessive memory usage.
New Feature - 5.1 Multichannel Audio Support
- The latest update of Boom 3D, creates a very immersive virtual surround feel by spatialising all audio channels of a 5.1 surround audio from games, music, and movies enriching the fidelity and depth of sound for lifelike sound on any standard headphones. Spatialising different channels of surround audio track on headphones results in distinct perception of different audio channels on headphones with clarity.
- On 5.1 home theatre systems, stereo audio can now be played on all its surround speakers (multichannel output). This option can be turned on in Settings > General Preferences.
