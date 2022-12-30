- Automatic Surge will not apply to rydes started by the multiballs anymore
- It was possible to park a car in Valet at any speed when reserving, this is now fixed
- The lights indication the completion state of a ryde with the Yellow cab and the Scooter were mixed up.
- Increased skillshot value to 20k
- Removed the duplicate achievement in the UI
- Extra ball was applied twice
- The target lights on the bottom targets would animate endlessly if triggered during the six-ball multiball
- The garage was letting go of captured ball during 6mb, causing issues with counting the number of balls in play
- Ryde progress during the autosave phase of the 6-ball multiball was discarded if it was triggered from a ball of a different color than the ryde.
- During 6-ball multiball, it was possible to release a ball captured via the Multiball Parking. This is fixed.
- After a Multiball Parking, the garage will switch a ball/color that is still in play, allowing for multiple Multiball Parking during a single multiball
- The ball associated with the black London cab should be easier to see.
- 'Free Ryde' lights will now turn on during the autosave phase of the multiballs
- Upped the ball save limits to 100k and 18s
- Translation fixes
- Fixed an issue that uploaded 1M scores to the Steam leaderboards. All 1M scores on the leaderboards will be removed.
Pinball Deluxe: Reloaded update for 30 December 2022
Hotfix 2.6.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
