Pinball Deluxe: Reloaded update for 30 December 2022

Hotfix 2.6.2

Last edited by Wendy

  • Automatic Surge will not apply to rydes started by the multiballs anymore
  • It was possible to park a car in Valet at any speed when reserving, this is now fixed
  • The lights indication the completion state of a ryde with the Yellow cab and the Scooter were mixed up.
  • Increased skillshot value to 20k
  • Removed the duplicate achievement in the UI
  • Extra ball was applied twice
  • The target lights on the bottom targets would animate endlessly if triggered during the six-ball multiball
  • The garage was letting go of captured ball during 6mb, causing issues with counting the number of balls in play
  • Ryde progress during the autosave phase of the 6-ball multiball was discarded if it was triggered from a ball of a different color than the ryde.
  • During 6-ball multiball, it was possible to release a ball captured via the Multiball Parking. This is fixed.
  • After a Multiball Parking, the garage will switch a ball/color that is still in play, allowing for multiple Multiball Parking during a single multiball
  • The ball associated with the black London cab should be easier to see.
  • 'Free Ryde' lights will now turn on during the autosave phase of the multiballs
  • Upped the ball save limits to 100k and 18s
  • Translation fixes
  • Fixed an issue that uploaded 1M scores to the Steam leaderboards. All 1M scores on the leaderboards will be removed.

