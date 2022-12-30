 Skip to content

Shadowforge update for 30 December 2022

Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10230810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Made it not possible to hide a layer when that layer is selected.
Fixed some internal issues with the onionskin.

Changed files in this update

Shadowforge Content Depot 1247241
