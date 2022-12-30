Features & Balance:
- Reincarnation Overhaul (For Statue of Reincarnation, PLEASE READ)
- With the Statue of Reincarnation unlocked, you will no longer preserve your active party of Heroes. Instead, you will now find a button on the Hero's character sheet. You will find a similar button toward the bottom of the game screen. You can manage your reincarnated Heroes using this screen. After Time Warping or Dimension ascending, you'll be able to add them from the new screen, provided they are legal for the timeline. This new usage will mean that facets and other hero-restricting timelines should no longer cause you to lose your reincarnated Heroes.
IMPORTANT: If you own the Statue of Reincarnation, please be sure to add your Heroes prior to any Time Warp or Dimension change. It is also highly encouraged to back up your save. The overhaul has been tested, but is still a new feature.
- Item Lock will now work to keep items from being changed during auto-equip. Tap the lock on the item's info screen to enable.
- Wheel Boost will now last 3X as long while at MAX! This change applies to both free and supporting players."
FIXES:
- Amulet for Barbed Drake should now be possible to have dropped.
- Re-Run feature should now work correctly in the Outer Realms.
- Max Health display in combat will now maintain format, rather than toggling when at full health.
