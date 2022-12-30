Stack transferring & splitting, weapon unloading, bug fixes and more

Path notes 0.1.0.2
Added
-Weapon unloading
-Stack transferring, hold shift and click to transfer or loot the whole stack. Can also be done via the context menu
-Stack splitting
-Added weapon stats to tooltip, also shows currently loaded rounds in a weapon as well the ammo type a weapon takes
-Added brightness setting
Fixed
-Tweaks to movement when going up and down stairs
-Several collision fixes for walls/fences around the map
-Weapons loading more bullets than they should
-Containers claiming to be full when they aren't
-Hunting rifle scope not hitting target fixed
-Gask mask effects getting stuck when swapping masks
-Snow going through solid objects
-Scope issues fixed, no more ghosting and also distance has been increased to prevent clipping
-Fixed an issue causing duplication and on occasion items lost from stored containers
-Fixed numerous collision issues with objects
-Changed starting time of day to be slightly earlier for new characters
-Fixed cooking menu displaying item cooked when clicking on an inventory slot item and not a cooking slot item
Changes
-AI spawners no longer wait for every ai to be killed before triggering spawn again,
it will now respawn ai if a day has passed and the remaining amount of AI in the area is lower than half of the maximum allowed amount
-Zombie spawns adjusted and now spawn more at night correctly as opposed to spawning the max day + night amount at any time of day
Changed files in this update