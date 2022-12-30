Stack transferring & splitting, weapon unloading, bug fixes and more

Path notes 0.1.0.2

Added

-Weapon unloading

-Stack transferring, hold shift and click to transfer or loot the whole stack. Can also be done via the context menu

-Stack splitting

-Added weapon stats to tooltip, also shows currently loaded rounds in a weapon as well the ammo type a weapon takes

-Added brightness setting

Fixed

-Tweaks to movement when going up and down stairs

-Several collision fixes for walls/fences around the map

-Weapons loading more bullets than they should

-Containers claiming to be full when they aren't

-Hunting rifle scope not hitting target fixed

-Gask mask effects getting stuck when swapping masks

-Snow going through solid objects

-Scope issues fixed, no more ghosting and also distance has been increased to prevent clipping

-Fixed an issue causing duplication and on occasion items lost from stored containers

-Fixed numerous collision issues with objects

-Changed starting time of day to be slightly earlier for new characters

-Fixed cooking menu displaying item cooked when clicking on an inventory slot item and not a cooking slot item

Changes

-AI spawners no longer wait for every ai to be killed before triggering spawn again,

it will now respawn ai if a day has passed and the remaining amount of AI in the area is lower than half of the maximum allowed amount

-Zombie spawns adjusted and now spawn more at night correctly as opposed to spawning the max day + night amount at any time of day