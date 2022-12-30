Arcane Vale - Improved save redundancy system!

Hello Adventurers!
Todays update features an improved redundancy system for save files. This new system will now detect corrupted save files on launch and attempt to restore a known, safe version from a local backup. A user reported on the discussion board earlier this week about loosing their save after a power outage; this system should prevent that in the future.
There is also a few small changes included -
Fixes -
• Fixed rare bug when closing the game during a boat journey which could make you temporarily spawn in the water
• Fixed black bars during opening scene when looting chest while mother was walking
• Fixed john cinematic item unlock breaking the cinematic
Localization -
• Fixed overhead textboxes sometimes going to two lines in some languages
• Fixed Chinese hover items not always respecting new line height
Additions -
• Added wooden club weapon sprite and sounds
QOL changes -
• Weapon angles now reset during cut scenes
That is all for today, if you have an idea's or sugesstions or want to stay up-to date with development be sure to join the discord!
- Zero
