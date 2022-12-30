Update Notes 29th of December

[Client]
- Fixed Commander localization not being shown correctly on certain languages
- Fixed voice chat not working on 64-bit
- Possibly fixed VPK corruption error
[Weapons]
- HDM pistol now has 10 bullets
- Carl Gustav M/45 slightly nerfed
[Maps]
- Recompiled all maps to fix black APC caused by model update
Siege of Hue
- Added support for Conquest game mode
NLF Outpost
- Fixed Navmesh (bots stuck in house)
Battle of Saigon
- Fixed map exploits
- Updated map visually
[Misc]
- Added 32-bit/64-bit suffix to the window title
Changed files in this update