Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 30 December 2022

Update Notes 29th of December

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Client]

  • Fixed Commander localization not being shown correctly on certain languages
  • Fixed voice chat not working on 64-bit
  • Possibly fixed VPK corruption error

[Weapons]

  • HDM pistol now has 10 bullets
  • Carl Gustav M/45 slightly nerfed

[Maps]

  • Recompiled all maps to fix black APC caused by model update

Siege of Hue

  • Added support for Conquest game mode

NLF Outpost

  • Fixed Navmesh (bots stuck in house)

Battle of Saigon

  • Fixed map exploits
  • Updated map visually

[Misc]

  • Added 32-bit/64-bit suffix to the window title

