Thread update for 30 December 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.1.2

Patch Notes 1.0.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.1.2
December 29, 2022

  • Added a 60 FPS frame rate target to help reduce GPU use.
  • Added better detection for wireless controllers.
  • Added images for controller face button prompts.
  • Reduced difficulty spike in the ascending green ball room shortly after the Dash Bounce upgrade room.
  • Fixed bug where scissors would attack a very short distance when moving slowly with a controller.
  • Increased Dash Bounce hitbox.
  • Fixed bug where the indicators on The Great Pin would not change until you entered a new room.
  • Fixed bug where very few Great Pin indicators were the mirror of what they should have been.
  • Added seconds to save profiles time section.

