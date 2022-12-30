Patch Notes 1.0.1.2

1.0.1.2
December 29, 2022
- Added a 60 FPS frame rate target to help reduce GPU use.
- Added better detection for wireless controllers.
- Added images for controller face button prompts.
- Reduced difficulty spike in the ascending green ball room shortly after the Dash Bounce upgrade room.
- Fixed bug where scissors would attack a very short distance when moving slowly with a controller.
- Increased Dash Bounce hitbox.
- Fixed bug where the indicators on The Great Pin would not change until you entered a new room.
- Fixed bug where very few Great Pin indicators were the mirror of what they should have been.
- Added seconds to save profiles time section.
