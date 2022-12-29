12/29 Update

Add New Project->Template->Minimized Current Project
- Export the most simplified open project, discard unused files
Add File Browser->Context Menu->Cut
Add "Set Number" command->Object->Actor - Shortcut Version
- Increment when the actor's shortcut bar changes
Add "Set Number" command->Other->Party Version
- Increment when the party members change
Add "Set List" command->Get Attribute Names
Add "Set List" command->Get Attribute Keys
Add "Set List"->Get Enum Names
Add "Set List"->Get Enum Values
Add "For Each" command->Attribute Key
Add "For Each" command->Enum Value
Add "Switch" command->Attribute Key
Add Element Getter window->Get Parent Element
Expand Skill Getter window->Shortcut Key, can use a variable
Expand Item Getter window->Shortcut Key, can use a variable
Expand Variable Getter window->Attribute Key, can use a variable
Adjust the height of the Attribute window->"Note" input box
Changed files in this update