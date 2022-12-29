 Skip to content

Yami RPG Editor update for 29 December 2022

12/29 Update

Build 10230296

Add New Project->Template->Minimized Current Project

  • Export the most simplified open project, discard unused files
    Add File Browser->Context Menu->Cut
    Add "Set Number" command->Object->Actor - Shortcut Version
  • Increment when the actor's shortcut bar changes
    Add "Set Number" command->Other->Party Version
  • Increment when the party members change
    Add "Set List" command->Get Attribute Names
    Add "Set List" command->Get Attribute Keys
    Add "Set List"->Get Enum Names
    Add "Set List"->Get Enum Values
    Add "For Each" command->Attribute Key
    Add "For Each" command->Enum Value
    Add "Switch" command->Attribute Key
    Add Element Getter window->Get Parent Element
    Expand Skill Getter window->Shortcut Key, can use a variable
    Expand Item Getter window->Shortcut Key, can use a variable
    Expand Variable Getter window->Attribute Key, can use a variable
    Adjust the height of the Attribute window->"Note" input box

