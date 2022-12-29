 Skip to content

Cracking the Cryptic update for 29 December 2022

December 29th, New Domino/GAS Puzzles!

December 29, 2022
1.1.7

Domino Sudoku
5 more puzzles are available now!

GAS Pack
10 more GAS puzzles added to the pack by Clover!

