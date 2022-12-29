 Skip to content

SIC-1 update for 29 December 2022

Patch notes for Dec 29

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Simplified the first two nontrivial puzzles
  • Added a separate, printable HTML manual
  • Added tooltips to charts
  • Added support for negated labels
  • Added support for number-only label names (e.g. "@1")
  • Updated charts

