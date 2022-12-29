Patch notes for Dec 29

- Simplified the first two nontrivial puzzles
- Added a separate, printable HTML manual
- Added tooltips to charts
- Added support for negated labels
- Added support for number-only label names (e.g. "@1")
- Updated charts
