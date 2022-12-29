 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 29 December 2022

0.8.50 has been released

Adjustments

  • Displayed effects when hit by bots.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that the horizontal beam did not hit bots.
  • Fixed a bug where the forward boost jump had a small propulsive force.
  • Fixed a bug that caused bot attacks to penetrate walls.

