0.8.50 has been released

Adjustments
- Displayed effects when hit by bots.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that the horizontal beam did not hit bots.
- Fixed a bug where the forward boost jump had a small propulsive force.
- Fixed a bug that caused bot attacks to penetrate walls.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Adjustments
Bug fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update