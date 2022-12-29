New:
- Added secret count in the level select
- You can now press TAB ingame to see your progress in the level
- Added "Auto switch weapon when pickup" option in the preferences menu
- Added "Crosshair" option in the preferences menu
Balance changes:
- Reduced lightguard and shotgunners's accuracy
- Reduced Shotgunner's damage by 17%
- Reduced Heavy soldier's damage by 33%
Misc:
- The game now supports more aspect ratios
- The HUD's weapon selection's hotkeys are now better displayed when the hotkey's name is long
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where the save button would sometimes not appear
- Fixed a bug where using the arrow keys ingame would produce the menu's sound even if the menu is not up
Changed files in this update