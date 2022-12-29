 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Herald of Havoc update for 29 December 2022

0.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10230036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added secret count in the level select
  • You can now press TAB ingame to see your progress in the level
  • Added "Auto switch weapon when pickup" option in the preferences menu
  • Added "Crosshair" option in the preferences menu

Balance changes:

  • Reduced lightguard and shotgunners's accuracy
  • Reduced Shotgunner's damage by 17%
  • Reduced Heavy soldier's damage by 33%

Misc:

  • The game now supports more aspect ratios
  • The HUD's weapon selection's hotkeys are now better displayed when the hotkey's name is long

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the save button would sometimes not appear
  • Fixed a bug where using the arrow keys ingame would produce the menu's sound even if the menu is not up

Changed files in this update

Depot 1963511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link