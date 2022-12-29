 Skip to content

Urban Cards update for 29 December 2022

Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10229997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new enemy, Grinch Boss
  • Fixed Crash when opening the trade cards interface
  • "Christmas Market" effect affects only its owner
  • Chinese localization revised
  • Added new Chinese font
  • Fixed "Tourist" texture issue
  • Many AI improvements
  • AI tries to protect their thieves by buffing them, if possible
  • When playing biz cards on empty squares, AI always chooses the least protected one
  • And much more!

