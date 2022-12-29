Patch notes

- Added new enemy, Grinch Boss
- Fixed Crash when opening the trade cards interface
- "Christmas Market" effect affects only its owner
- Chinese localization revised
- Added new Chinese font
- Fixed "Tourist" texture issue
- Many AI improvements
- AI tries to protect their thieves by buffing them, if possible
- When playing biz cards on empty squares, AI always chooses the least protected one
- And much more!
