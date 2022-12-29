 Skip to content

Super Lesbian Animal RPG update for 29 December 2022

SLARPG v1.0.7 Changelog

  • Added a couple lines of dialogue if you return to Park Ranger Taylor after beating the Amber Woods boss in Act II.
  • Added more dialogue at the mysterious pedestal in the desert to make it clearer that that area only opens up later in the game.
  • Fixed the party sometimes retaining a dark tint when exiting the Basement Dungeon upon revisiting it in Act IV.
  • Fixed players sometimes not being able to see the illustrations for an exposition sequence in Act IV. (Asking the character to repeat the scene would still allow the illustrations to appear as intended.)
  • Other minor fixes.

