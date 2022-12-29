Update 0.28.0

Updates
- Updated golfer AI to avoid areas near water.
Improvements
- Improved golfer AI to disregard areas near tee when choosing somewhere to hit.
Fixes
- Fixed starting hole practice, saving before taking tee shot, loading and completing the hole causing the player to hang.
- Fixed bottom bar incorrectly reenabled when loading a game where a player golfer is currently practicing.
- Fixed time not always fitting in top bar.
- Fixed fir tree not locking ground height.
Changed files in this update