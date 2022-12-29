 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 29 December 2022

Update 0.28.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10229924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Updated golfer AI to avoid areas near water.

Improvements

  • Improved golfer AI to disregard areas near tee when choosing somewhere to hit.

Fixes

  • Fixed starting hole practice, saving before taking tee shot, loading and completing the hole causing the player to hang.
  • Fixed bottom bar incorrectly reenabled when loading a game where a player golfer is currently practicing.
  • Fixed time not always fitting in top bar.
  • Fixed fir tree not locking ground height.

Changed files in this update

Golf Club Architect Playtest Content Depot 1772171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link