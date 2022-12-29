Paresis v1.2 - Difficulty Rework

CHANGES
- Phase 2 (Level 4) and Phase 1 (Level 5) on Normal, forth AI in Basement will no longer have the light turn on and off. This will only be on Hardcore. Now you can always see the forth AI in the Basement but you can also hear the AI right before it attacks.
- Phase 1 (Level 5) on Normal will no longer have an AI above the player until Hardcore mode. All AI will still be faster on TTK but should allow more players to beat Normal Difficulty more easily.
- Hardcore on Phase 2 (Level 4) and Phase 1 (Level 5), Kitchen AI will always have a death sound. This was meant to make the game more unpredictable but has now been reversed because of the Normal Difficulty changes.
