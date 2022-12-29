New Game Mode - Chaotic Rush Mode

News & Changes
- New Game Mode: Chaotic Rush added
- First Chaotic Rush Season started
- Wall Jump power increased
- Vanilla Rush leaderboard adjusted
What is Chaotic Rush Mode?
- Chaotic Rush Mode is a seasonal game mode with fresh start leaderboard
- Season have custom mutators list to spice things up. Example below:
First Season Mutator List
- Triple Jump Count
- Increase Air Speed Multiplier
- Increase Hookshot Rnage
- Increase Hookshot Speed
- Hookshot has no cooldown
Chaotic Rush Mode Review:
