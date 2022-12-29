 Skip to content

Hell Runner update for 29 December 2022

New Game Mode - Chaotic Rush Mode

News & Changes

  • New Game Mode: Chaotic Rush added
  • First Chaotic Rush Season started
  • Wall Jump power increased
  • Vanilla Rush leaderboard adjusted

What is Chaotic Rush Mode?

  • Chaotic Rush Mode is a seasonal game mode with fresh start leaderboard
  • Season have custom mutators list to spice things up. Example below:

First Season Mutator List

  • Triple Jump Count
  • Increase Air Speed Multiplier
  • Increase Hookshot Rnage
  • Increase Hookshot Speed
  • Hookshot has no cooldown

Chaotic Rush Mode Review:

