- Update to golang v1.19.4.
- Update to ebiten v2.4.15 which fixes some rare crash bugs, a mouse scroll wheel bug, and a MacOS framerate bug.
- Fix minimum version on MacOS to only require 10.13, as originally intended.
- Squad ease factor was not very fairly calculated for ship combinations of 3 or more ship types -- it now uses a different algorithm to calculate ease factor that should prevent players from hitting sudden walls at certain levels in their run. Thanks HowardTheGrum and JulezMaddin for reporting.
Idle Armada update for 29 December 2022
Minor Update 0.14.2.0 -- Balance, MacOS fix, crash/mousewheel fixes
