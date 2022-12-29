 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 29 December 2022

Minor Update 0.14.2.0 -- Balance, MacOS fix, crash/mousewheel fixes

Minor Update 0.14.2.0 -- Balance, MacOS fix, crash/mousewheel fixes

Build 10229771

  • Update to golang v1.19.4.
  • Update to ebiten v2.4.15 which fixes some rare crash bugs, a mouse scroll wheel bug, and a MacOS framerate bug.
  • Fix minimum version on MacOS to only require 10.13, as originally intended.
  • Squad ease factor was not very fairly calculated for ship combinations of 3 or more ship types -- it now uses a different algorithm to calculate ease factor that should prevent players from hitting sudden walls at certain levels in their run. Thanks HowardTheGrum and JulezMaddin for reporting.

