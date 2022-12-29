 Skip to content

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem update for 29 December 2022

Hotfix 1.06c

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that caused increased player speed on NG++ and further to reset to normal speed after watching a cutscene;
  • Fixed an issue that caused allied Draconian Burner’s AI to randomly break;
  • Fixed an issue where some of the enemies’ original attachments would not show up if a seasonal savegame is loaded without seasonal content available (disabled/out of season);
  • Fixed enemy navigation issues and a certain invisible wall in Crime and Punishment;
  • Various visual fixes and adjustmetns in Siberiade;
  • Fixed male underwater death sounds on female player models.

We are planning to make NG+ available ouside of Serious difficulty in the next patch, stay tuned!

