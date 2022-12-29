 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edengrall update for 29 December 2022

V0.55.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10229731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
Rebalanced most cooking ingredients increasing the value of several crops

  • Ingredients already in your inventory should be unaffected, only applies to newly aquired ones.
    Added icons for all recipes
    Most recipes now have many more recipe effects
    Fixed recursive Salad
    You can no longer use Pasta as ingredient for Noodles and vice-versa
    Greatly improved the building system by allowing pieces to be snapped to each other outside the grid layer.
  • The adjacency markers can now be used as hook points to place new pieces along it without the need of moving the grid.
  • You can now set the grid on any built piece rater than only on the ground near a built piece.
  • Pressing Shift+E will snap the grid to the piece you are looking at.

Bugfixes:
You can no longer break the NPC furniture to place somewhere else.
Fixed a weird animation glitch when falling.
Fixed some cooking effects

Changed files in this update

Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link