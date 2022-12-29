Share · View all patches · Build 10229731 · Last edited 29 December 2022 – 19:32:36 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

Rebalanced most cooking ingredients increasing the value of several crops

Ingredients already in your inventory should be unaffected, only applies to newly aquired ones.

Added icons for all recipes

Most recipes now have many more recipe effects

Fixed recursive Salad

You can no longer use Pasta as ingredient for Noodles and vice-versa

Greatly improved the building system by allowing pieces to be snapped to each other outside the grid layer.

Added icons for all recipes Most recipes now have many more recipe effects Fixed recursive Salad You can no longer use Pasta as ingredient for Noodles and vice-versa Greatly improved the building system by allowing pieces to be snapped to each other outside the grid layer. The adjacency markers can now be used as hook points to place new pieces along it without the need of moving the grid.

You can now set the grid on any built piece rater than only on the ground near a built piece.

Pressing Shift+E will snap the grid to the piece you are looking at.

Bugfixes:

You can no longer break the NPC furniture to place somewhere else.

Fixed a weird animation glitch when falling.

Fixed some cooking effects