Patch 1.0.9e Released!

1.0.9e - Released 29 December 2022
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Lost River rival pack has more variety in appearance, and others also have more variety in eye color.
- Made it a bit easier to escape from ranch trap.
- Reduced brightness of cardinal direction letters on the compass.
BUGS FIXED in LOST RIVER:
- Trekker and Long Distance Traveler achievements unlockable only for the initial journey from a den to rendezvous site. (Now unlockable when moving from one rendezvous site to another.)
- Some music tracks start over after a few seconds.
- Some dirt dens still don't glow in scent view.
- Multiple coffee mugs can be found in single-player games.
- Scent posts sometimes float too high above the ground.
- If player-wolf is in ranch area after sunrise, rancher takes too long to shoot and kill them.
- In multiplayer, ranch trap sometimes stays on player after they escape it.
- Issues in main menu wolf carousel after specific sequence of actions.
- Mate's scent glow is visible when inside den.
- Mate has trouble navigating in certain situations.
- NPCs try to climb instead of traveling around certain obstacles.
- Newborn calves and fawns can spawn outside tall grass patch in areas with structures.
- Occasionally there are no snowflakes falling when snow starts to accumulate on the ground.
- Downtown buildings are elevated a bit in certain circumstances.
- Animals still spawn in Floppy's enclosure.
- Dead dogs still don't smell.
- Mate has trouble navigating inside the glass house.
- NPCs have trouble navigating through boulders at the base of cliffs.
- Player wolves can get stuck if going uphill when reaching map border.
- Can't unlock Blades sub-achievement in Endless Summer
- Many minor fixes and refinements to environment and other elements.
Changed files in this update