WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 29 December 2022

Patch 1.0.9e Released!

Patch 1.0.9e Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.9e - Released 29 December 2022

IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Lost River rival pack has more variety in appearance, and others also have more variety in eye color.
  • Made it a bit easier to escape from ranch trap.
  • Reduced brightness of cardinal direction letters on the compass.
BUGS FIXED in LOST RIVER:
  • Trekker and Long Distance Traveler achievements unlockable only for the initial journey from a den to rendezvous site. (Now unlockable when moving from one rendezvous site to another.)
  • Some music tracks start over after a few seconds.
  • Some dirt dens still don't glow in scent view.
  • Multiple coffee mugs can be found in single-player games.
  • Scent posts sometimes float too high above the ground.
  • If player-wolf is in ranch area after sunrise, rancher takes too long to shoot and kill them.
  • In multiplayer, ranch trap sometimes stays on player after they escape it.
  • Issues in main menu wolf carousel after specific sequence of actions.
  • Mate's scent glow is visible when inside den.
  • Mate has trouble navigating in certain situations.
  • NPCs try to climb instead of traveling around certain obstacles.
  • Newborn calves and fawns can spawn outside tall grass patch in areas with structures.
  • Occasionally there are no snowflakes falling when snow starts to accumulate on the ground.
  • Downtown buildings are elevated a bit in certain circumstances.
  • Animals still spawn in Floppy's enclosure.
  • Dead dogs still don't smell.
  • Mate has trouble navigating inside the glass house.
  • NPCs have trouble navigating through boulders at the base of cliffs.
  • Player wolves can get stuck if going uphill when reaching map border.
  • Can't unlock Blades sub-achievement in Endless Summer
  • Many minor fixes and refinements to environment and other elements.

