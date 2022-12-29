A new patch has been deployed that fixes the height and width to be exactly that of the images in the project in "Restore Project" and "Open Project".
Shadowforge update for 29 December 2022
Regarding your zipped files
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Shadowforge Content Depot 1247241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update